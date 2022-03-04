KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,663 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

BK stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. 87,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,954. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

