KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,255 shares of company stock valued at $325,649. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

CLF traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $25.87. 466,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,997,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

