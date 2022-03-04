Klaytn (KLAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.63 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $60.63 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.18 or 0.06666887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,980.20 or 0.99715658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,637,616,158 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

