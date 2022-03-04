Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.72

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 16332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Get Kirby alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $857,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,417 shares of company stock worth $2,915,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after acquiring an additional 853,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kirby by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after buying an additional 616,326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 855.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 366,766 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 3,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 319,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.