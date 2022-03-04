Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of MMP opened at $49.02 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.