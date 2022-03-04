Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $85.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

