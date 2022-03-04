Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

