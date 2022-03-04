Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 26.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

