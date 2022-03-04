Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

