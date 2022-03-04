Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Vector Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Vector Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Vector Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vector Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VGR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

