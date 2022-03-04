Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($98.88) to €85.00 ($95.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of KGSPY traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.33. 9,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.93. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $78.80 and a 1 year high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

