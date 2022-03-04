Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KGFHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of KGFHY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 108,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.