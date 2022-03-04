Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $435,925.34 and approximately $333,342.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00041656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.28 or 0.06555345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.29 or 1.00017544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00026747 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

