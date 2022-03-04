KeyCorp Weighs in on Harsco Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Harsco in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

HSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HSC stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -323.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. Harsco has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,315 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 1,233.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $15,058,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.