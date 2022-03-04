KeyCorp Lowers Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target to $30.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHC. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NYSE SHC opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 159.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 664,248 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after buying an additional 532,903 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after buying an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Sotera Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 199,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

