Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Key Tronic were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.62. Key Tronic Co. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

