Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 96.0% in February

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PPRUY stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 323,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kering has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $93.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kering from €810.00 ($910.11) to €785.00 ($882.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

