Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Update

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE KCGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,368. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 189,691 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,571,000.

