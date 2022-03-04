Kava Reaches Market Capitalization of $514.64 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. Kava has a market capitalization of $514.64 million and approximately $54.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00008226 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00193736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.00334750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00053504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 155,524,139 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

