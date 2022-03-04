JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON JMG opened at GBX 105.78 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.01. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 105.60 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.30 ($1.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.68.
