JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $107.80

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.80 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.45), with a volume of 163523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.20 ($1.47).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

