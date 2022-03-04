Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,474. The company has a market capitalization of $347.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $33,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 678,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 51,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 37,406 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JNCE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

