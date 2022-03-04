Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,474. The company has a market capitalization of $347.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84.
In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $33,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on JNCE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.
About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.
