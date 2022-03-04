Jonathan Oringer Sells 21,253 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,902,993.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $1,771,254.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.65. 330,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,103. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.38 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,838,000 after acquiring an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after acquiring an additional 420,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 559,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145,850 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.