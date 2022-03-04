John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Shares Down 8.2%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) shares fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 5,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.83) to GBX 330 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.43) to GBX 290 ($3.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.