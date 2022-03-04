John J. Mikulsky Sells 15,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KLR opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,575,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 209,953 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLR shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

