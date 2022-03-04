John Deneen Collins Sells 3,305 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 1,934,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,985. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after buying an additional 381,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

