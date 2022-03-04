JMP Securities Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $22.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 247,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,308. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 220,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

