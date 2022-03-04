JMP Securities Cuts TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $11.00

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

NRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NRDY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $677.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

