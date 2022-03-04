JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $54.35

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $52.93. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $52.85, with a volume of 6,045 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after buying an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 104.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $12,990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 260,765 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

