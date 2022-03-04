Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 852 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,636,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $74,249,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $206.29 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.50 and a 200-day moving average of $218.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

