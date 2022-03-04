Jefferies Group LLC Invests $658,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 104.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Itron by 23.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $120.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

