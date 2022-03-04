Jefferies Group LLC Invests $544,000 in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

