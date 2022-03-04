Jefferies Group LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,666 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 425,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 257,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 43,748 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 146,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIIIU opened at $9.82 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

