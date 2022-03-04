Jefferies Group LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 147.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.06% of 908 Devices worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 285.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.14. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.