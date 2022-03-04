Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 377.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

