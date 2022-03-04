Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 104.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Itron by 23.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.27. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $120.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.