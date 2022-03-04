Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.23. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121,967 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 236,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

