Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Green Dot Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Green Dot in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

GDOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Green Dot stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

