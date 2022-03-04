Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Etsy in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETSY. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Shares of ETSY opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,718 shares of company stock worth $32,779,329. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

