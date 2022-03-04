Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

SHC stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 10,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,834. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 62.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

