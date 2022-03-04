Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.63) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BEAM. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

