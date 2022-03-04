Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.