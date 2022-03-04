Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 380 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.10) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BP.B. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.50) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.05) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.45) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.10) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

