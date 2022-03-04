Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $197.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,859,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

