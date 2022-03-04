Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,984 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 45.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Arista Networks by 39.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 101.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 27.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,075 shares of company stock valued at $54,958,569. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.