Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $336.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.