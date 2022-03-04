Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,529 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $119.92 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

