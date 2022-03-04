Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $171.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

