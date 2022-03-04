Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 563,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in McAfee in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter worth $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $634,705,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
MCFE stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11.
McAfee Company Profile (Get Rating)
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McAfee (MCFE)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.