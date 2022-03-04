Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 563,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in McAfee in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter worth $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $634,705,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

MCFE stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

