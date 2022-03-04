Jane Street Group LLC Sells 38,290 Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,290 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Altitude Acquisition worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.